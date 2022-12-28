Father killed, mother and 2 children critically injured in Oxnard house fire; GoFundMe launched

An online fundraiser has been launched to help an Oxnard family after a house fire left a father dead and a mother and two young children critically injured.

Jorge Ramirez created a GoFundMe page to help pay the funeral expenses for his stepfather and to help his family rebuild.

"Unfortunately they lost everything during the fire," Ramirez said in a statement on the fundraising website. "I know it wouldn't be much and it won't bring her husband back but once she realizes that her husband is gone, and her kids are not same, hopefully this will help her keep going for her kids."

More than $28,000 had been raised as of Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday and burned a detached converted garage at a home in the 1300 block of West Guava Street, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department said. Two minors, ages 7 and 14, were transported to a hospital along with one adult. Another adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramirez described his stepfather as the family's "rock" who "provided for my mom and my siblings. He is the one who kept my family together through thick and thin."

According to Ramirez, his mother and his two young siblings survived the fire but suffered third-degree burns.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.