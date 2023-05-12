Oxnard forces woman to remove emotional-support pigs after neighbor complaints

Jennifer Whaley was forced to remove her two pet pigs from her home after a neighbor complained.

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- An Oxnard woman is fighting to keep her emotional support pigs at home, after the city forced her to remove them.

Jennifer Whaley is now boarding her two beloved pigs at a farm in Moorpark after she says a neighbor complained.

Whaley says the pigs help her to cope with depression and anxiety.

But it's illegal to keep pigs in the city.

Whaley has been trying to get an exemption since they're her emotional support animals, but feels city leaders are giving her the runaround.

She is also trying to get the city ordinance changed.

"It's hard living without my pigs" Whaley said. "Right now, I'm calm, cool and collected, but every day I cry. I just miss them so much and I can't live without them and they help me so much. And I just feel like the city is pushing me back on everything."

We have reached out to the city of Oxnard for a comment, but are still awaiting a response.