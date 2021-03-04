Oxnard police find crocodile during drug bust at waterfront home

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A four-foot crocodile was discovered during a drug bust at a waterfront home in Oxnard Tuesday, police said.

Oxnard police say they found the crocodile just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Peninsula Road during a probation search at the residence of 44-year-old Donny Askar.

When Askar's home was searched, police say they found the crocodile "submerged in a poorly secured tank with rancid water." They say the discovery was particularly troubling because it could have easily escaped into the Channel Islands Harbor.

Police also allege heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine were found.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was called to rescue the animal, and it has now been taken to a safe location.

Askar is now facing drug and animal cruelty charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countydrug bustcrocodilecalifornia department of fish and wildlifepoliceraid
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas
LAPD officer dies days after being hit by car in South LA
'I-5 Strangler' died of strangulation in prison, autopsy finds
High school baseball team suspended over photos violating health orders
As COVID-19 rates decline, fans could return to CA baseball stadiums
SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Show More
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
California family on a mission to visit every In-N-Out location
SoCal doctors help save passenger's life on flight
Inglewood students get in-person learning via YMCA program
SpaceX Mars prototype rocket nails landing, but then explodes
More TOP STORIES News