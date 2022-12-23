P-22 remembered by new mural in Fairfax District

This is street artist Corie Mattie's second mural of the celebrity mountain lion.

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (KABC) -- Painting with a purpose drives street artist Corie Mattie. And the passing of the beloved mountain lion P-22 is no exception.

"After I heard about P-22, passing, I knew I had to honor him in some way," Mattie said.

The mountain lion visited Mattie in her backyard in March, growing her fascination with the animal.

In October, Mattie teamed up with Save LA Cougars and the California Wildlife Federation to paint a massive mural in Silver Lake for P-22 Day.

Once the public got word of his passing, people left flowers by the Silver Lake mural.

"This was just so out of left field for me that I knew I just needed to paint a memorial," said Mattie.

