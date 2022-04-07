Pets & Animals

Video captures famed mountain lion P-22 outside Hollywood Hills home

EMBED <>More Videos

Mountain lion P-22 spotted outside Hollywood Hills home - Video

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, known as P-22, appears to be making himself at home in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

Kevin Prince says he recently spotted the big cat roaming near his home - the fourth time in just over a year. The mountain lion was captured on video walking right past Prince's front door in the Hollywood Hills.

"I'm from New York. I am used to pizza rat. I am not used to lions at my front door," Prince said. "I'm from the concrete jungle, moving to the literal jungle. This place is crazy."

Prince said he set up a camera to be able to prove the mountain lion was indeed P-22.

Out and about: Mountain lion P-22 spotted roaming around in Silver Lake
EMBED More News Videos

Hollywood's most famous mountain lion, known as P-22, is now widening his roaming range after he was spotted in Silver Lake.



About a month ago, the so-called "Brad Pit of mountain lions" was spotted in Silver Lake, which is the furthest from Griffith Park he's gone since being tracked by the National Park Service.

It's been 10 years since he was first caught on an automated camera at night with the Hollywood sign illuminated behind him. The photograph went viral and catapulted the big cat to worldwide fame.

RELATED: Hollywood's favorite mountain lion, P-22, is getting older but still doing well for his age
EMBED More News Videos

Hollywood's favorite mountain lion has been back in front of the cameras recently, popping up on residential security videos as he roams a wide area around Griffith Park.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeleshollywood hillslos angeles countymountain lion sighting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 bodies found in OC home; police investigate possible murder-suicide
2 men face multiple charges for historically massive OC drug bust
LA moves forward to consider 'Dog and Cats Bill of Rights' resolution
Oak Park man recalls taking down burglars who broke into his home
Cracker Jill snack will honor women in sports
SoCal homeowner roughs up suspected burglar from Chile
Multiple sea lions found dead along Orange County coast: Scientists
Show More
Woman accidentally pushed wrong button on lottery machine, won $10M
Suspect shot and killed by police in Panorama City, authorities say
Big Bear's most famous eaglet has a name now
Dolly Parton shares importance of caring for Earth
Proposed CA bill aimed at cracking down on retail thefts hits snag
More TOP STORIES News