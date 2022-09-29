Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach

The three-day event attracts millions of spectators every fall, and Southern California is the perfect place for it.

Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.

The airshow will feature incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car.

"We want to turn this into Southern California's, if not, the world's greatest, family-friendly outdoor lifestyle festival," said airshow director Kevin Elliott.

"We have miles and miles of some of the best beaches in California and it's beautiful," said Elliott. "It's family friendly - you add to that, the great weather, and I think you have a recipe for success."

There will also be a show-stopping finale from the world famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Air Force.

"These guys are just incredible, they are truly the best of the best," said Elliott. "You don't necessarily need to know what they're flying to feel that sense of patriotism and pride. It kind of overwhelms you - it's like the Fourth of July meets the Indy 500. It's a magical feeling."

If you can't make your way to Huntington Beach this weekend, you can watch all the high-flying action live on Hulu!

Stream the entire airshow on Saturday Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. ET only on Hulu!

Additional performances will include:

U.S. Air Force T6-A 4-Ship

U.S. Air Force F-16 Aggressors

U.S. Navy F-35C Demo

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demo

Ace Maker 2-Ship T-33

Michael Goulian Extra 330SC

Grumman Albatross

Lyon Air Museum B-25 Mitchel Bomber

A-4 Skyhawk

Mig 17

Yak 100

Jet Waco

For more information, please visit www.pacificairshow.com or follow Pacific Airshow on social media @pacificairshow.

