Artist paints realistic portraits of athletes, musicians including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Travis Scott

By Justyna Syska
TUSCON, Ariz. -- Erin McLoughlin, 21, paints portraits that are so realistic, they look like photographs!

She has painted several athletes including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and even caught the attention of Julian Edelman. Musicians she's painted include Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, Da Baby and Drake.

Erin was first interested in artwork as a kid and began by drawing Christmas cards for her family. Now, she sells her paintings for thousands of dollars while working and attending school in Arizona.

Most of the paintings requested are of athletes and Erin says she enjoys working on the details of the face, jersey and basketball.

Many of her portraits have even been liked or shared on social media by the subjects themselves!

For more on Erin's artwork, follow her on Instagram @erinmartwork.
