Stealing from the dead: Pair sought in Rancho Palos Verdes mausoleum theft

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are looking for two people accused of stealing jewelry from a mausoleum in Rancho Palos Verdes.

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people are accused of stealing from the dead in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The man and woman are accused of prying open two glass display cases inside a mausoleum and stealing jewelry.

Surveillance pictures show clear images of a man in a white T-shirt and a woman with tattoos on her arms apparently casing the grave site at the Green Hills Mortuary.

Police say the theft occurred between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lomita sheriff's station at (310)891-3217.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftjewelry theftcemeteryRancho Palos VerdesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lancaster abuse case: Couple eligible for death penalty
Suspect in custody after 5 officers shot in S.C.
Moderate, heavy rain to hit SoCal on Wednesday
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 4 children with traumatic injuries
4th victim dies in string of attacks on homeless in LA
Victor Valley College evacuated after threat discovered
OC youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
Lake Elsinore residents prepare for storm, possible mudflows
Show More
Whisky a Go Go crash: DUI suspect arrested after car strikes 4 people
OC woman, 64, arrested in death of mother, 92
Man's body found at natural gas station in Irwindale
Scary clown delivers donuts to front doors for Halloween
Multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos shuts down SB 605 lanes for hours
More News