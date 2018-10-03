Two people are accused of stealing from the dead in Rancho Palos Verdes.The man and woman are accused of prying open two glass display cases inside a mausoleum and stealing jewelry.Surveillance pictures show clear images of a man in a white T-shirt and a woman with tattoos on her arms apparently casing the grave site at the Green Hills Mortuary.Police say the theft occurred between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lomita sheriff's station at (310)891-3217.