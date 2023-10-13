Amid renewed Mideast conflict, Southland hosts rallies for Israeli, Palestinian sides

At one pro-Palestine rally on Thursday in Exposition Park, organizers insisted the event was not anti-Semitic or against Jewish people, but targeted specifically at the Israeli occupation.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid renewed violence after the Hamas attack, rallies are being held in Southern California for opposing sides - some in support of Israel and others in support of Palestine.

At one pro-Palestine rally on Thursday in Exposition Park, organizers insisted the event was not anti-Semitic or against Jewish people, but targeted specifically at the Israeli occupation.

"As a Mexican, as an indigenous person of this land, we fully identify with Palestine because we know what it is to have our land occupied in a violent and illegal way," said Ron Gochez of Union del Barrio. "That's why we are in total support of Palestine and the struggle they have."

Also Thursday, a rally and vigil was held in support of Israel along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. A rabbi led the group in prayer and song as the supporters of Israel mourned the hundreds of people killed by the Hamas terrorist attacks.

In the meantime, on Friday law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California were on alert after a former Hamas leader called for a "Day of Rage" amid the conflict.

Law enforcement in LA County on alert after call for Hamas 'Day of Rage' protests worldwide