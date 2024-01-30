'Loki,' 'Family Guy,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' among TV series being celebrated at PaleyFest L.A.

PaleyFest is the nation's original and longest running television festival. In its 41st year, the eight day celebration brings together the stars and creators of the biggest, hottest shows for the fans to see.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Since 1984, PaleyFest has offered television fans a front row seat to the best and brightest in the TV world. We've learned the lineup for PaleyFest 2024... and it features a favorite, very mischievous character. Marvel's God of Mischief, "Loki", will be one of the series featured in PaleyFest 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom Hiddleston and other members from the hit series 'Loki' to the Dolby Theatre as part of PaleyFest on Saturday, April, 13th," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's president and CEO.

For four decades, PaleyFest has offered fans special screenings and panel discussions with their favorite television stars and creators. For 2024, PaleyFest will also welcome the cast and crew from The Morning Show, Young Sheldon, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and a 25th Anniversary Celebration of Family Guy... to name a few.

In the past, the festival has welcomed hundreds of fan favorite shows.

"PaleyFest creates memories that last a lifetime... it's something magical," said Reidy. "PaleyFest is the nation's original and longest running television festival. It's in its 41st year. We bring together the stars of the biggest, hottest shows for the fans to see. When you walk into the Dolby Theatre, and you see the stars, there's nothing like it. It's really special."

PaleyFest will take place Friday, April 12 through Saturday, April 20 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Paley Members receive presale access to tickets starting on January 30. General tickets will be available February 2. Go to paleyfest.org for more information.