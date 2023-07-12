Westminster-winning pooch named 'canine mayor' of Palm Springs

Palm Springs has its first canine mayor: Buddy Holly, who took Best in Show at Westminster this year.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Every dog has his day.

Monday was Buddy Holly's day in the city of Palm Springs.

Buddy - a 6-year-old petit basset griffon vendéen - won Best in Show at Westminister earlier this year and has now been named the first-ever "canine mayor" for his home city.

Buddy is described as a people-friendly pooch who enjoys playing with others and is comfortable on camera.

With help from his mom Janice Hayes, he's expected to serve as an ambassador for Palm Springs, making appearances at events around town - and generally just making people smile.