Homicide investigation underway after body found inside burned car in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County homicide investigators are looking into the death of a person whose body was found inside a car on fire in Palmdale.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a car fire in the 37800 block of Robina Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

When they showed up, the vehicle was still in flames. As firefighters were extinguishing the fire, they found a person in the vehicle.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.