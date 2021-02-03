Palmdale hit and run: Vigil held for 2 teens killed in violent crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10191072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect fled on foot and was being sought after a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, authorities said.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of family members and friends gathered Tuesday evening in Palmdale to honor to teenagers who were killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into their car over the weekend.Albert Cruz, 17, and Sergio Martinez, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue O-8, on Saturday evening, authorities said.According to Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators, the victims' Honda was T-boned by a driver black 2015 Chrysler who ran a red light while fleeing from a previous collision.A preliminary investigation indicated that the Chrysler was heading northbound on 10th Street West when the driver of that vehicle ran a red light at Avenue O-8 and slammed into a dark gray 2018 Honda Civic, according to authorities.The Honda, occupied by Cruz and Martinez, was heading westbound on Avenue O-8 at the time of the impact, investigators said.After the deadly crash, the suspect in the other vehicle fled on foot and remains at large, authorities said. A description of the person being sought was not available.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Day of the sheriff's Palmdale station at (661) 272-2423.