Woman gives birth at gas station in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Imagine pulling in to a gas station to fill up, only to be met with dozens of first responders crowded around a car.

That's what happened Monday at an Arco in Palmdale.

Amber Sandoval started recording the action, only to quickly realize what was happening: a woman had just delivered a baby in a car.

"As we're pulling in we park at the station, and then we look and there's a Tesla with everyone huddled around," Sandoval recalled. "We didn't know if someone had passed away because there was so much going on, and then all of a sudden the paramedic just pops up with the baby."

Sandoval says the mother was put in a wheelchair and likely taken to a hospital.

She called it an amazing moment she'll remember forever.