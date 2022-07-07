More than 90 'ghost guns,' high-capacity magazines, ammo seized by deputies in Palmdale, LASD says

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted photos of the weapons it says deputies seized during a search warrant operation.
More than 90 illegal "ghost guns," along with high-capacity magazines, narcotics and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition were confiscated, the sheriff's department stated in a social media post.
Authorities say the bust led to the arrest of a convicted felon, but further details about the suspect and the arrest were unavailable.
Palmdale Sheriff's Deputies Seized Illegal Firearms During a Search Warrant Operation
