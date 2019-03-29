Palmdale hit-and-run: 2 suspects sought after striking 2-year-old boy with car

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for two people accused of striking a 2-year-old boy with their car in Palmdale and then driving off.Sheriff's officials said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The mother and toddler had just arrived home in the 2000 block of East Avenue R-10.The child was standing next to his mom when the car with two people inside hit him, officials said.The boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is now in good condition.Officials said the driver was a man with tattoos on his face and neck, and there was a female passenger in the car.The vehicle is described as a black or gray Honda Civic with a cracked windshield, moon roof and some damage.Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call the Palmdale Sheriff's Station at (661) 272-2400.