LASD deputy fired over bodycam video showing him punch woman and wrestle baby out of her arms

Local activists are demanding more action after a new bodycam video shows an LASD deputy punch a Black woman and wrestle her baby from her arms.

The case has also been referred to the FBI and D.A.'s office for possible charges.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Local activists are demanding more action after a new bodycam video shows an LASD deputy punch a Black woman and wrestle her baby from her arms.

The shocking video comes as the department faces heightened scrutiny due to another bodycam video showing a deputy throw a woman to the ground as they responded to a shoplifting call.

The newly released incident occurred in Palmdale last year after deputies pulled the car over "no headlights."

The driver of the car was arrested for a suspected DUI.

A few local lawmakers have denounced the deputy's actions, but activists say that isn't enough.

"And we want to stop the police brutality here in the community because there is no justice here. There's no one advocating for us. None of these officials care enough to show up or call us or do nothing. Nothing! Our lives matter and guess what, collectively, we stand in alliance that we're not going to take it no more," said Waunette Cullors of Cancel the Contract.

The deputy involved has been relieved of duty.

The department has referred the case to the FBI and the D.A.'s office for possible charges.