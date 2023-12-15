WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

$60,000 in jewelry stolen from Palmdale store in smash-and-grab, authorities say

KABC logo
Friday, December 15, 2023 3:53PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ABC7 Eyewitness NewsStream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7
KABC

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of thieves stole $60,000 worth of jewelry in an overnight smash-and-grab burglary in Palmdale, investigators say.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday at a jewelry store in the 1200 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard. According to the Palmdale sheriff's station, the suspects drove a vehicle into the building, got out and began taking items.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

It's unclear how many suspects were involved but authorities say they're still on the run.

No store employees were injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW