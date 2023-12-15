$60,000 in jewelry stolen from Palmdale store in smash-and-grab, authorities say

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of thieves stole $60,000 worth of jewelry in an overnight smash-and-grab burglary in Palmdale, investigators say.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday at a jewelry store in the 1200 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard. According to the Palmdale sheriff's station, the suspects drove a vehicle into the building, got out and began taking items.

It's unclear how many suspects were involved but authorities say they're still on the run.

No store employees were injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.