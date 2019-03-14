Palos Verdes teen Cameron Terrell who was acquitted of gang murder back in police custody

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cameron Terrell, the Palos Verdes teen who was acquitted last year of a gang-related shooting in South LA, is back in police custody.

Terrell, now 19, was arrested Tuesday night by LAPD South Bureau homicide detectives, but police are declining to discuss the nature of the case.

He was booked on an undisclosed felony and was being held on no bail.

Investigators would only say the new arrest relates to alleged felonies that were discovered during the course of the South LA homicide investigation.

The dates of those crimes were when he was still a juvenile and therefore that case was not pursued while he was facing homicide charges as an adult. The LAPD said the District Attorney's Office is now looking at filing those felony cases in juvenile court.

Terrell was a student at Palos Verdes High School when he was accused of involvement in the October 2017 shooting of 21-year-old Justin Holmes, described as an innocent pedestrian, in South Los Angeles.

Prosecutors contended that Terrell had become friends with gang members in the area, and he drove the getaway car after the shooting.

The prosecution claimed that Terrell led a double life -- privileged high school student by day and would-be gang member by night.

Terrell's defense attorneys argued that he did not know the intentions of his passengers that night, or that they were armed.

A jury acquitted him of murder and attempted murder charges in July 2018.
Related topics:
palos verdes estateslos angeles countyarresthomicide
