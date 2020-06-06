George Floyd protests, marches continue across Southern California on Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6234811" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two Buffalo police officers face criminal charges in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head, ABC News has learned.

Santa Monica Blvd and La Cienega Blvd pic.twitter.com/1YWtUaDx8S — Anabel Muñoz (@abc7anabel) June 6, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people again took to the streets Saturday in various counties across Southern California, where at least 30 separate protests were scheduled to demand justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.Although the demonstrations held in the morning and early afternoon Saturday were not as massive as on previous days earlier this week in the region, they remained peaceful even while some resulted in the shutdown of major intersections.Protests took place in Hollywood, near the USC campus, in the Fairfax district and San Pedro.In Simi Valley, hundreds of Black Lives Matter supporters stood on all four corners of the intersection of Sycamore Drive and Cochran Street as passing drivers honked their horns in solidarity."KNOW JUSTICE, KNOW PEACE," one of the marchers' signs said. "To Be Silent Is To Be Complicit," said another.The demonstrators, most of whom wore masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, arrived at the intersection about 9:30 a.m. and later made their way to Tapo Canyon Regional Park and then to Simi Valley City Hall. At a rally there they heard from speakers, singers and spoken word poets.Although many nearby businesses were boarded up in an effort to prevent possible looting, there were no reports of property damage or arrests in the region as of 1:30 p.m.Meanwhile, with throngs of marchers crowding streets in downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach and Hollywood, Metro officials cautioned riders to expect rolling bus detours and possible delays near those areas.In West Hollywood, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies blocked off multiple streets through Monday morning to accommodate demonstrators.Elsewhere across the U.S., thousands of protesters streamed into the nation's capital and other major cities in another huge mobilization against police brutality while Floyd was remembered in his North Carolina hometown by mourners who waited hours for a glimpse of his golden coffin.Military vehicles and officers in fatigues closed off much of downtown Washington to traffic ahead of the planned march, which authorities estimated would attract up to 200,000 people. Large protests also took place across the U.S. and overseas, including in London, Paris, Berlin and Sydney, collectively producing perhaps the largest one-day mobilization since Floyd's death 12 days ago at the hands of police in Minneapolis.In Southern California, Saturday's scheduled protests included:-- 10 a.m., the USC Black Alumni Association began marching in support of Black Lives Matter. The march began at Jefferson Boulevard and McClintock Avenue, near the USC Village.-- 10 a.m., a youth protest in support of Black Lives Matter was scheduled at 4946 Balboa Boulevard, near Moorpark Street, in Encino.-- 10 a.m., the NAACP and members of Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division began marching from the police station, 2175 John S. Gibson Blvd., in San Pedro to Councilman Joe Busciano's office at 638 S. Beacon St. LAPD Chief Michel Moore joined marchers.-- 10 a.m., a protest at King Hall at Cal State LA. Masks and social distancing required.-- 11 a.m., protesters marched from Porter Ranch Drive and Rinaldi Street to Harvest Street near Van Norman Park.-- 11 a.m., a protest against police violence in front of the LAPD's West Valley station, located at 19020 Vanowen Street.-- 11 a.m. a march and demonstration for George Floyd at Bonita and Carson streets in Carson, proceeding to the steps of City Hall.-- Noon, Black Lives Matter holding a protest at Figueroa Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington.-- Noon, a protest against police brutality and racial injustice on the steps of Pasadena City Hall, 100 Garfield Ave.-- Noon, a demonstration of solidarity with Black Lives Matter at Liberty Park, 3700 Wilshire Blvd., in Koreatown.-- Noon, a protest in Hollywood near Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.-- Noon, a protest outside ICM Partners Building, 10250 Constellation Ave., in Century City.-- Noon, a Justice for Breonna Taylor rally at Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd.-- Noon, bicyclists participating in a Ride for Justice for George Floyd in Leimert Park.-- 1 p.m., Black Lives Matter protest at 3331 Torrance Blvd., near Torrance City Hall.-- 1 p.m., a Black Lives Matter rally and march at the San Gabriel Library, 500 S. Del Mar Ave., through the city of San Gabriel.-- 2 p.m., Black Lives Matter will protest at Artesia and Crenshaw boulevards in Torrance.-- 2 p.m., the ICNA Council for Social Justice will hold a rally outside the Federal Building, 11000 Wilshire Blvd., in West Los Angeles.-- 4 p.m., a We Need a Change protest is scheduled at Lancaster City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.Scheduled protests in Orange County included:-- 9 a.m., a march from University High School, 4771 Campus Drive, in Irvine to Northwood High School, 4515 Portola Parkway.-- 9 a.m., a paddle out at the Huntington Beach Pier.-- Noon, a protest at Commonwealth and Highland avenues, near the Fullerton Community Center.-- Noon, a rally outside the Placentia Police Department at 401 E. Chapman Ave.-- 2 p.m., protesters will march from Newport Harbor High School, 600 Irvine Ave. to Back Bay.-- 2 p.m., a rally is planned for Chaparral Park, 1770 W. Broadway, in Anaheim.-- 3:30 p.m., a march in Costa Mesa will begin at Schiffer Park, on Bear Street, south of the San Diego (405) Freeway.-- 4 p.m., a rally at Westminster Park, 14402 Magnolia St..-- 4 p.m., a rally at El Toro and Trabuco roads.