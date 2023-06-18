In Panorama City, people who used to live on the streets before being placed in housing could soon be forced out of their homes.

They were given housing in Panorama City nearly 2 years ago. Now they might have to leave

Felicia Thornton is in a wheelchair and spends most of her day in her apartment. She's been here for almost two years but now says she was told she has to move out.

"It was at the last minute that they said anything about moving... they didn't say nothing about that when I first moved in here," Thornton said.

She and about two dozen other people in the apartment complex who were formerly homeless say they're all being told they have to move in just a few weeks. They say when they were placed there, they never knew that it was only for 24 months.

"A lot of us are disabled, senior citizens, or have mental issues, and it's not fair to all of a sudden just put us out on the street like this," said Steve Shade, who lives next door.

They were originally placed in the apartment complex through a limited time program by an organization called Home At Last. They say they're now being told they have to pay part of the rent or be evicted.

"I only get $200 so if you're gonna tell me I have to pay rent which is $100, I can't go anywhere," said Ronald Coleman, another resident.

Resident James Franks says about 20 people are being evicted so 20 more homeless individuals can be moved in, "which makes no sense," he added.

Eyewitness News sent an email to Home At Last asking for a statement or comment, but so far has not heard back. People who live in the complex don't feel the proper procedures are being followed.

"To be evicted, you have to go through the court system. None of that has happened. They're just telling people they got to go," Franks added.

These tenants say they're down to their last few days and they're getting desperate. They're now considering a lawsuit to be able to keep their housing.