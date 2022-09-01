Suspect in deadly Panorama City shooting near swap meet arrested in Texas, LAPD says

The shooting - which left one man dead and injured four others - happened on Aug. 3 near the Valley Indoor Swap Meet.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 37-year-old Luis Enriquez Hernandez was arrested Tuesday in the Houston area with the help of the FBI and Houston police.

HOUSTON, Tx. (KABC) -- A man was arrested in Texas in connection with a deadly shooting in Panorama City earlier this month.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 37-year-old Luis Enriquez Hernandez was arrested Tuesday in the Houston area with the help of the FBI and Houston police.

The shooting - which left one man dead and injured four others - happened on Aug. 3 near the Valley Indoor Swap Meet on Parthenia Street.

Jonathan Santillano, 37, of Sylmar was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were injured.

According to police, drivers were exchanging information after being involved in a three-vehicle crash when a man walked up and began shooting at them.

"Detectives learned after the shooting, Hernandez fled to Texas,'' the LAPD said in a statement. "With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Houston Violent Crime Task Force and Houston Police Department-North Crime Suppression Team, they discovered Luis Enriquez Hernandez was staying in a residence in Spring, Texas, outside of Houston.''

Hernandez will be sent to Los Angeles for booking on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, the LAPD reported.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.