Authorities seeking more victims of SoCal business owner accused of sexually assaulting women

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking more potential victims of a Paramount silk screen business owner, who is accused of assaulting more than 22 young women and luring them to model his clothing while he photographed them, after more charges were filed against him.Randy Headley allegedly recruited and hired women between the ages of 17 and 25 to work in customer service and handle T-shirt merchandise and would eventually ask them to model "suggestive company apparel" and be photographed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Headley did businesses under "Logos Two," "LA Clothing Company," and "Downey Sporting Goods." He also served as youth baseball and softball coach in Downey, Paramount and Compton, authorities added.He was arrested on May 1 earlier this year on numerous counts of sexual battery and is currently in custody on more than $6 million bail.Since then prosecutors have identified several additional alleged victims of violent sexual assault. The sheriff's department says the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Monday charged Heady with counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and assault with intent to commit rape, among others.Headly is expected to appear in court on Oct. 8 to be arraigned on the additional charges.Based on the suspect's "prolific criminal behavior," the department is asking additional possible victims to come forward.Anyone with information about Headley or those who believe they may have been victims is urged to contact detectives at (877) 710-5273. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.