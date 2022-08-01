Paramount shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded at residential complex

Police are investigating a shooting in Paramount that left one person dead and three wounded.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting in Paramount on Monday, officials say.

The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard at a residential apartment complex.

When first responders arrived, they found four shooting victims at the scene. One was pronounced dead and the other three were transported to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

