Paramount shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded at residential complex

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
33 minutes ago
Police are investigating a shooting in Paramount that left one person dead and three wounded.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting in Paramount on Monday, officials say.

The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard at a residential apartment complex.

When first responders arrived, they found four shooting victims at the scene. One was pronounced dead and the other three were transported to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information is made available.

