Decorated army paratrooper from Orange will have procession home after dying in practice jump

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- On Thursday, a procession will be held for a fallen army paratrooper from Orange, California who died during a practice jump last week.

Master Sgt. Michael "Ty" Kettenhofen died while doing the job that he loved at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida.

He was 37 years old and is survived by his daughter, as well as his parents and siblings.

Kettenhofen joined the Army in 2006 and had served four combat tours - two in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. He was also a decorated servicemember, earning a Purple Heart among many awards and decorations.

He also joined the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, in 2020 and traveled around the world demonstrating the art of parachuting.

His remains will arrive at Ontario International Airport Thursday afternoon, and the procession route will go through Jurupa Valley, Riverside and Perris before arriving in Menifee.

Kettenhofen will be buried with full military honors next week.