Parents, educators rally in L.A. in support of bill to increase after-school program funding

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Advocates of after-school services gathered for a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall, Friday morning.

Families who depend on after-school programs were joined by educators and elected officials in support of AB-1725. The bill, authored by Los Angeles Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, would increase funding for California's After School Education & Safety (ASES) programs.

"The after-school programs that serve nearly half a million children every day in our most underserved communities are in peril," said Carrillo.

Carrillo says Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget, released this week, is absent of any increase in funding for after-school programs.

"These after-school programs play a critical role in ensuring kids are safe and that parents feel secure in the safety of the children," Carrillo said at Friday's rally.

Telfair Elementary School Principal José Razo spoke at the downtown rally in support of after-school programs on his campus, which serve Pacoima families. Telfair's student body is known to have the highest homeless population in all of LAUSD.

"I see it personally every single day in my school site, the importance of having an after-school club or community, where (students) can go to and have a safe haven," said Razo.

"If we don't have after-school, if you don't have funding, our kids will be out on the streets," said Rafael Dominguez, an after-school educator.

Carrillo says for $1.56 per child each day, $112.8 million total, after-school programs in California can be saved.

"So, State Assembly, show me the money, State Senate, show me the money, Governor Newsom, show us the money... because we need it for our kids," said Carrillo.
