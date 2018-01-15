SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --A Colton parolee was arrested for allegedly killing his mother's boyfriend in early January, San Bernardino police said.
On the evening of Jan. 5, San Bernardino police dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the area of Rancho Avenue and Chestnut Street.
Responding officers found the victim, identified as 46-year-old Anthony Hernandez, on the ground and unresponsive. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from a gunshot wound.
Investigators said Hernandez had been walking with his girlfriend near the SB Market when a car pulled into the parking lot and stopped. A male suspect, later identified as 32-year-old James Baltierra of Colton, exited the car, and a fight ensued between Hernandez and Baltierra.
Authorities said Baltierra is the son of Hernandez's girlfriend.
During the altercation, Baltierra produced a handgun and shot Hernandez, authorities said. Baltierra then got back into his vehicle, which was driven by his girlfriend, and fled the scene.
Baltierra was recently released on parole after serving a 16-year sentence for previously shooting another victim, police said.
Baltierra and his girlfriend, identified as 29-year-old Sylvia Smith of San Bernardino, were both arrested in Colton on Jan. 12 in connection with this fatal shooting.
If you have any relevant information regarding this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 or Sergeant Kokesh at (909) 384-5613.