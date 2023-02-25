Suspects sought after 5 beloved parrots stolen from Calabasas veterinary hospital

Surveillance cameras captured as burglars broke into a Calabasas veterinary hospital and stole five parrots they stuffed in bags.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The search is on for five beloved parrots stolen Thursday night from a veterinary hospital in Calabasas.

Video captured two men smashing through the glass door of the All Animals Veterinary Hospital.

The owner has 12 surveillance cameras and captured the scene as the burglars went straight for the birds, stuffed them in bags and were out in less than five minutes.

In the video, you can hear the birds squawking. Three of the birds belonged to the veterinarian and his office manager.

Two of the birds were being boarded, including 11-year-old Scarlett. Her owner is worried sick.

"I've had her since she was a baby," Susan Kissler said. "She's completely bonded to me, and she's a member of the family here and that's what I want people to know."

The parrots may be worth several thousand dollars apiece.

If you can help, call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.