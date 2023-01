Tesla driver slams through wall, lands in pool; 3 people rescued

A Tesla driver in Pasadena drove through a wall and landed in a pool Tuesday morning, authorities said. Three people in the car, including a child, were rescued by Good Samaritans.

The accident happened in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Fire officials say the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.

Good Samaritans jumped into the pool to get the people inside the car out. No one was injured in the incident.