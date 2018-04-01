Pasadena reaches $1.5M settlement with family of man who died in police encounter

EMBED </>More Videos

Reginald Thomas, a father of eight, died on Sept. 30, 2016 during an encounter with Pasadena police. Investigators say drugs were to blame. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. --
The city of Pasadena has reached a $1.5 million settlement with the family of a man who died during an encounter with police in 2016.

Pasadena city officials say the man, Reginald Thomas, died from having PCP and methamphetamine in his blood and they say police were not to blame. Still, the city agreed to the settlement to end the federal lawsuit filed by his family.

The city said the incident remains under review to determine if officers acted properly.

Thomas, a father of eight, died on Sept. 30, 2016.

Family members called police for help with him that day.

Officers said when they arrived at his apartment building, Thomas was holding a knife and fire extinguisher.

The officers tased him and struggled with him and said at one point he became unresponsive. They tried CPR, but he died at the scene.

Investigators later attributed his death to a drug overdose, including from PCP and meth.

City officials conveyed their condolences to the family and said the Los Angeles County District Attorney is still reviewing the facts of the case. The Pasadena Police Department is also reviewing the incident to determine if officers acted within policy.

The city has also asked a nonprofit foundation in Washington D.C. to review the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lawsuitpasadenadeath in custodydrugsmethPasadenaLos Angeles County
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News