Pasadena approves contract to have on-call bee removal expert after recent swarms

The Pasadena City Council approved a three-year contract for a bee removal expert to be on call to help firefighters and police officers in the event of bee or wasp swarms.

The move comes after several people were injured in a large bee swarm in Encino.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As several people continue to recover from injuries caused by a large bee swarm in Encino, the city of Pasadena is taking precaution against future attacks.

On Monday, the Pasadena City Council approved a three-year contract for a bee removal expert to be on call to help firefighters and police officers in the event of bee or wasp swarms.

The company, Beecasso Live Bee Removal Inc., was recommended by city staff and will help the city safely remove and relocate the bees without killing them.

The contract would retain Beecasso to be on call 24/7.

In February 2020, a bee swarm stung five people, including two firefighters and one police officer, multiple times in Pasadena.

The swarm of about 30,000 to 40,000 Africanized bees - which are known to be more aggressive - prompted the closure of a busy intersection at the time.

During Monday's incident in Encino, a Los Angeles Police Department volunteer officer was caught on video trying to swat away bees from his face as he walked down the street and at one point fell forward face down onto the asphalt.

As the bees continued swarming around his head and body, he tried to stand up but fell a second time. He remained conscious and sustained some cuts and bruises from the fall. Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was then transported to a local hospital for additional assistance.

"One of our LAPD Volunteers assigned to West Valley Division sustained dozens of bee stings earlier today while assisting with a call for service," the LAPD later wrote on Twitter. "Fortunately he's in stable condition at a local hospital."

"Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable."

At least one other woman was stung multiple times and self-transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

A professional bee-removal contractor was called to the scene. The man wearing protective gear was working to remove a hive under the roof of a home in the area as hundreds of bees swarmed around him.

Some reports indicated there may have been thousands of bees involved in that swarm.