Pasadena restaurants open for outdoor dining stay busy on Thanksgiving

The city of Pasadena has its own health department and does not have to uphold L.A. County's ban on outdoor dining, which went into effect Wednesday night.
With Pasadena one of the few places still allowing in-person dining, some were willing to drive miles to get a table on Thanksgiving.
Some said they were dining out to support business.
"I think it's really unfair to the restaurant owners, especially with the smaller local restaurant owners. They are the ones getting hit most by COVID, and I don't think it's fair to put all the weight on them," said Lanzhu Jian.
L.A. County restaurants outside Pasadena are limited to offering only takeout, delivery and drive-thru for at least three weeks.
Meanwhile, Pasadena officials say enforcement efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be stepped up as the city keeps outdoor dining despite L.A. County's health order.