Pasadena to step up enforcement as outdoor dining continues amid COVID-19 surge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8216454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city of Pasadena will continue to allow outdoor dining despite Los Angeles County's health order that starts Wednesday night.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena officials say enforcement efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be stepped up as the city will keep outdoor dining despite Los Angeles County's health order.Officials say they will increase their patrols at parks and the Rose Bowl, and if there are mass gatherings, they will ask the organizer to break them up or they could be fined."We plan on increasing our presence through co-compliance, through our health inspectors to really ensure compliance through education," city spokesperson Lisa Dederian said. "It's important to us that we keep our businesses up and running. We have Thanksgiving on Thursday, we have Black Friday coming up. That's when we anticipate a lot of gatherings."The enforcement teams will remind everyone to be aware of physical distancing and to wear a face covering.The city of Pasadena has its own health department and does not have to uphold L.A. County's ban on outdoor dining.Pasadena officials say restaurants are not the sole problem, and that gatherings at parks and homes are major sources of positive cases in the city."The City will undertake broader and more aggressive enforcement efforts to slow the spread of the virus, with respect to outdoor dining, but also with respect to other activities with higher risk of disease transmission as identified by our local case investigation, including social gatherings, worksites, and unauthorized recreational sports events," a news release stated.The news release stated the Pasadena Public Health Department will continue to closely monitor cases and hospitalization rates. More restrictions on business sectors will be implemented if needed.