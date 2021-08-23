Health & Fitness

Pasadena may become next school district to require students to get vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

Pasadena may become next school district to require COVID vaccine

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena may become the next school district to require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday, the school board will discuss requiring vaccines and weekly testing for all eligible students.

If approved, students would need to provide proof of vaccination before Oct. 15.

The board says this change would help prevent outbreaks that could trigger classroom closures.

Last week, Culver City Unified School district announced a similar mandate, requiring COVID vaccine for all eligible students and staff -- a mandate that is believed to be the first of its kind in California.

MORE | LAUSD baseline COVID testing spots 3,600+ positive cases ahead of school year
EMBED More News Videos

Things went a lot smoother at Los Angeles Unified School District campuses on Tuesday after several issues made for a hard first day of school.



MORE | How masks impact the spread of COVID-19 in a classroom
EMBED More News Videos

As 56 million school children return to the classroom, the debate over masks in school rages -- along with the Delta variant.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspasadenalos angeles countyeducationcoronavirus testingschoolcovid 19 vaccineteachersstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed man robs 4 SoCal convenience stores in 1 night
Torrance police recover over 300 recall ballots
Internal probe clears officer in Capitol riot shooting
LAFD adds new chopper to fleet ahead of fire season
'Beg them to get vaccinated:' Mom shares daughter's final message
Pedestrian struck, killed on southbound 57 Freeway in Brea
Number of COVID patients in LA County hospitals drop for 4th day
Show More
CSU students return to campus with vaccine requirement in place
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-Marine helps CA man escape from Afghanistan
Sneak peek at Princess Tiana's re-imagined Splash Mountain
New Britney Spears mural in Costa Mesa unveiled
More TOP STORIES News