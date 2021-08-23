Pasadena may become next school district to require students to get vaccinated

On Thursday, the school board will discuss requiring vaccines and weekly testing for all eligible students.
If approved, students would need to provide proof of vaccination before Oct. 15.
The board says this change would help prevent outbreaks that could trigger classroom closures.
Last week, Culver City Unified School district announced a similar mandate, requiring COVID vaccine for all eligible students and staff -- a mandate that is believed to be the first of its kind in California.
