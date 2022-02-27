covid-19

Pasadena no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Pasadena will no longer require people to wear masks indoors if they are fully vaccinated, starting Saturday.

A mix of masks and no masks were seen in Pasadena over the weekend after the city lifted its indoor mask mandate for those fully vaccinated.

"I was so confused somehow added on some had it off I didn't know what was going on I didn't know if the rules have changed," said Gaby Pidoux.

Many were unaware of the change. Pasadena's health order is less restrictive than Los Angeles County's, allowing people to self-attest that they are fully vaccinated. No proof of vaccination is required.

"Maybe it's the time to live a little and hopefully people will be responsible, and it won't be have to be mandated by businesses to do this," said Anthony Garcia.

Long Beach, which also has its own health department, eased its indoor masking requirements on Saturday as well for people fully vaccinated.

In LA, businesses must verify patrons' vaccination status before they can remove their masks.

The differing rules make it difficult for many to know what is and isn't allowed.

And for some, it's a strange feeling to suddenly be without their face coverings.

"Just everything we've gone through just have to wondering if we could go back to cases going up," said Marion Arellano.

Los Angeles County lifted its outdoor mask mandate for large event venues, schools and child-care centers last week. Masks will continue to be required indoors at schools under a state requirement that is expected to be re-evaluated Monday.

Saturday's data brought the county's cumulative totals to 2,793,776 cases and 30,650 deaths since the pandemic began.

Figures released Thursday showed 82 percent of eligible county residents age 5 and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74 percent are fully vaccinated, and 36 percent are fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.



City News Service Inc. contributed to this report
