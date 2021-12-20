Almost 1,000 gallons of gasoline spill into Pasadena storm drain

Around 5 p.m. the station near Glen Arm and Arroyo spilled the gasoline into the storm drain, according to officials with the city of San Marino, which borders the affected area.
The drain empties into the Alhambra Wash.
A county hazmat team was contacted to respond to the spill. In the meantime, residents were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.
The city of San Marino tweeted out a map of the affected area.
A gas station at Glen Arm and Arroyo in the City of Pasadena had a spill of 800 to 1,000 gallons of gasoline into the storm drain. This is the preliminary affected area: pic.twitter.com/5XsXFmuKaf— City of San Marino (@CityofSanMarino) December 20, 2021
Gasoline spill in Pasadena has drained into Alhambra wash. All residents residing along the wash are advised to stay inside, & close all windows.— City of Alhambra (@cityofalhambra) December 20, 2021
Residents may notice an odor. LA county hazmat crews, Pasadena fire, Alhambra Fire personnel & other area resources are on scene. pic.twitter.com/XPm0SKOqwA
Residents were told the odor from the spill could last at least six hours.
The cause of the spill has not been released.