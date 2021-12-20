Almost 1,000 gallons of gasoline spill into Pasadena storm drain

By ABC7.com staff

About 800 to 1,000 gallons of gasoline spilled into a storm drain in Pasadena and drained into the Alhambra Wash. (City of Alhambra/Twitter)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of Pasadena and San Marino who live near the Alhambra Wash are being advised to stay inside after a gas station spilled about 800 to 1,000 gallons of gasoline into the storm drain.

Around 5 p.m. the station near Glen Arm and Arroyo spilled the gasoline into the storm drain, according to officials with the city of San Marino, which borders the affected area.

The drain empties into the Alhambra Wash.

A county hazmat team was contacted to respond to the spill. In the meantime, residents were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

The city of San Marino tweeted out a map of the affected area.





Residents were told the odor from the spill could last at least six hours.

The cause of the spill has not been released.

