A Pasadena OB-GYN accused of sexual misconduct has been removed from a leadership role at the hospital he works at and will have a chaperone while treating patients at the hospital.Dr. Patrick Sutton, who works at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, is under investigation for making inappropriate comments about a patient.Sutton has also been removed from a list of doctors who are on call to deliver babies, a Huntington Hospital official said."These changes are effective immediately as we await results of further review by the Medical Board of California and our Medical Staff," said Eileen Neuwirth, the Executive Director of Communications at Huntington Hospital.The Los Angeles Times reported that Sutton made comments about a patient's appearance and sex life, and that the complaint has been brought to the Medical Board of California.Sutton has been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times in the past.He's practiced in Pasadena since 1989 and has reportedly delivered more than 6,000 babies.