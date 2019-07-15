Pasadena homicide: Detectives investigating death of woman found in medical building parking lot

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a parking lot after an apparent assault.

Police were called to a parking lot of a medical complex on Alessandro Place at 2:55 p.m. Sunday.

They found a woman there and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it appears she was the victim of an assault.

Police described the victim as elderly, but did not immediately have their exact age.

Detectives are investigating.

There is no description of a possible suspect.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
