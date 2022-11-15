WATCH LIVE

Pasadena restaurant workers subdue man with knife after he damages nearby business

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 6:04AM
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Employees of a Pasadena restaurant jumped into action and tackled a man with a knife who was acting erratically and causing damage to businesses on the street.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Lake Avenue.

Police say a man with a knife was acting strangely and at one point set off a fire extinguisher at a business, causing an estimated $2,500 in damage.

Eyewitness video shows three restaurant workers subdue the man on the sidewalk - two of them holding down his upper body while a third sat on his legs.

Two officers soon arrived and took over, placing the man into handcuffs and then arresting him.

Police say the man is facing a charge of felony vandalism. He did not assault anyone with the knife.

