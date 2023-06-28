Rose Bowl 4th of July fireworks show only open to those who buy tickets to MLS soccer game

The only way to see the fireworks show at the Rose Bowl this year is to have a ticket to the soccer match between the LAFC and L.A. Galaxy.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The only way to see the fireworks show at the Rose Bowl this year is to have a ticket to the soccer match between the LAFC and L.A. Galaxy planned for the same night.

This fireworks show is the only legal display allowed in Pasadena. Like many other cities in Los Angeles County, all kinds of fireworks displays are illegal outside of ones designated by the municipality.

Officials say there will be extra police and fire personnel on hand for the holiday.

"There's always a problem with illegal fireworks. The problem is there are those folks who think that's a good thing, and they need to be re-educated and reminded that every year we put the same message out. Let's stay away from that so we don't get people hurt," said Chief Gene Harris of the Pasadena Police Department.

With temperatures starting to heat up this summer, the fire danger is even higher.

As the Pasadena Fire chief pointed out, the Arroyo and the hillsides here are vulnerable to fire.

"We have a lot of additional growth because of the rainfall. So, as those fuels dry up and dry out they're going to be ripe for fire. And so we really are, we're nervous this year because there's so much fuels. We want to make sure we don't allow a fire to occur in Pasadena," Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin.

However, you can also catch a view of the show from Old Town Pasadena, an area filled with bars and restaurants.