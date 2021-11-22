Pasadena community mourns Iran Moreno-Balvaneda, 13-year-old killed by stray bullet

The boy, 13-year-old Iran Moreno-Balvaneda, was playing video games in his room Saturday around 6 p.m. when several shots were fired outside the family home. A stray bullet entered through the window, killing him.
Police believe neither Iran nor his family were the intended target of the shooting.
A memorial of flowers and candles is growing outside Iran's home on North Raymond Avenue.
A community vigil was held Monday evening at Villa-Parke Community Center in Pasadena. Fellow classmates who attended the vigil described Iran as a nice, smart teenager who liked playing video games.
Even people who did not know the boy or his family have been moved to tears by the tragedy.
"I'm devastated," said Terry Sanchez, who stopped by to place candles at the memorial. "I have grandkids myself. I have an 11-year-old granddaughter. It's devastating for me. I didn't know this child but it's devastating."
Iran was described as a straight-A student, a good kid from a well-liked family.
Family identifies 13-year-old Pasadena boy killed by stray bullet as search for shooter continues
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Pasadena Police Chief John E. Perez said over the weekend there has been an increase in gang activity and shootings in the city, despite stepped-up patrols.
"We don't know who did this yet, but we will. We will catch these criminals and we will catch them quick," he added.
The Pasadena Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Iran's family pay for his funeral expenses.