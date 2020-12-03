Coronavirus Los Angeles

Pasadena issues limited stay-at-home order enacting curfew amid COVID-19 surge

The city of Pasadena has issued a limited stay-at-home order amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Pasadena has issued a limited stay-at-home order as California continues to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Under the order, residents are required to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except if they are participating in essential activities.

Restaurants are also required to close outdoor dining by 10 p.m. to allow customers time to follow the order.

"Parties at private residences and other after-hours social activities spread the virus and should not occur in an effort to avoid additional restrictions," a statement from the city said.

The order goes into effect after 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 20.

"Pasadena is not the place to come for social gatherings, whether at a home of a friend or relative, a fraternity picnic, or a group meal at an outdoor dining establishment-no gatherings are allowed," the city's statement also said.

The new order comes as Pasadena, which has been less restrictive than Los Angeles County, announced new limits on activities after inspectors caught multiple violations of COVID-19 health protocols.

On Tuesday night, the city announced new limits, including prohibiting public and private gatherings with people outside your own household, limiting non-essential retail and personal care services to 25% occupancy.

Outdoor dining at restaurants is still allowed - but you may only be seated with others from within your own household.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspasadenalos angeles countycoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles to pay $800 to out-of-work restaurant employees, Garcetti says
LA County seeing 'terrifying increases' in COVID-19 cases
LA County reports 7,593 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County seeing 'terrifying increases' in COVID-19 cases
Truck fire closes Grapevine in both directions
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 50 acres
2 bald eagles building nest near Big Bear Lake
Olympic medalist Rafer Johnson, 86, dies at LA home
IE woman finally gets EDD funds back from BofA after 2 months
Show More
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
More than 271K SC Edison customers at risk of new power outages
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
NorCal teen's viral portraits of Biden, Harris now up in LA exhibit
More TOP STORIES News