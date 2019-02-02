Authorities released a mugshot of a therapist suspected of sexually assaulting two women in his Pasadena office in an effort to find more possible victims.On Nov. 17, 2018, a woman reported to Pasadena police that she was sexually assaulted by a marriage and family licensed therapist in his office during a scheduled appointment.Police identified the suspect as Edgar Gustavo Villamarin, 64. The victim said the appointment took place on Nov. 16, 2018 in the office in the 100 block of Orange Place.During the investigation, authorities found corroborating evidence to the allegations. On Nov. 27, 2018, Villamarin was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery. He posted bail shortly after and had a court date scheduled for Jan. 10, 2019.Police continued the investigation and focused on a case from Jan. 11. 2016, in which another woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by Villamarin during a scheduled visit.On Jan. 9, 2019, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Villamarin with two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, two counts of false imprisonment by violence, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of attempted sexual battery by restraint.Villamarin's bail was set at $450,000 and he appeared in court the following day. Another date was scheduled for Feb. 28, 2019.Authorities urge anyone who may have been a victim or has more information to contact Detective Matt Crawford at (626) 744-3861 or police dispatch at (626) 744-4241. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.