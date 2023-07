A fire broke out inside the University Club of Pasadena, causing substantial damage.

Fire causes substantial damage to University Club of Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire broke out inside the University Club of Pasadena, causing substantial damage.

Pictures from the scene show the devastating damage to the structure.

Firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The intensity of the fire triggered a second alarm.

Officials say the flames destroyed the kitchen area.

The historic club, established in 1922, often hosts city meetings and special events.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.