Passengers on Southwest plane saved by Hollywood Burbank Airport's high-tech runway cushion

EMBED </>More Videos

What was remarkable to passengers about Southwest flight 278 skidding off the runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport was how unremarkable it felt. (Colette Stone Carlson)

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
What was remarkable to passengers about Southwest flight 278 skidding off the runway was how unremarkable it felt.

On Thursday morning, a Southwest flight rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing.

An FAA spokesman said Southwest Flight 278 rolled off the end of runway 8 while landing at the airport shortly after 9 a.m. It ended up in an area called the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS). No injuries were reported.

"There wasn't any hysteria or anything. Honestly, I don't think many people were aware of how severe it was," passenger Kyle Lalone said.

RELATED: Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport
EMBED More News Videos

A Southwest flight rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing Thursday morning.



The potential severity was evident in March 2000 on the same runway. Southwest Airlines flight 1455 plane descended at a speed of 200 miles per hour.

Forty-three people were hurt when the jet crashed through the fence and into traffic lanes on Hollywood Way.

Similar incidents spurred the FAA to seek solutions.

One result was a runway cushion, the EMAS or EMASMAX, developed by Safran Aerosystems. A long pad of manufactured tiles are installed at the end of the runway. They are composed of layers of recycled glass and porous concrete.

The tires of an aircraft sink in the crushable material.

The EMAS systems in Burbank were installed in phases starting in 2002. The system that stopped the jet Thursday was put in place in 2006.

The FAA said it's performance was textbook.

"There have been 14 situations where the EMAS bed have safely stopped aircraft that have overrun the runways," FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said.

EMAS is credited with saving the plane carrying then-Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence in October 2016. His campaign plane lost traction on a rain-soaked runway at La Guardia Airport. It hit the arrestor bed and came to a controlled stop.

EMAS is critical where runways cannot be extended, such as in Boston.

"Logan Airport is on the water. If you were to miss it on the ice you would be damp," passenger Joan Cotton at Burbank Airport said.

Today, the damaged aircraft is gone and flights have resumed.

Restoration and inspections of the EMAS are underway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rainairport newssouthwest airlinesairplaneplane accidentBurbankLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect accused of pushing man under truck in DTLA charged
SoCal leukemia patient gets ready for transplant surgery
Thousand Oaks shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
Ex- Fullerton police chief, captain charged with battery on EMTs
CA teacher accused of forcibly cutting student's hair charged
Rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base scrubbed
Evacuation orders lifted in Trabuco Canyon, road closure remains
Show More
Lots of generous donors turn out to Friday Spark of Love event
Hart steps down as Oscars host over his past anti-gay tweets
Choosing the right calories to eat more beneficial than counting calories
Santa Ana officials work to solve city's homeless problem
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
More News