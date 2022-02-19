concert

Paul McCartney to perform at SoFi Stadium for 2022 'Got Back' tour

The tour marks McCartney's first live shows since 2019.
EMBED <>More Videos

Paul McCartney to perform at SoFi Stadium for 2022 tour

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Paul McCartney is heading out on the road this spring for his "Got Back" concert tour, which includes a stop in Los Angeles.

The former Beatle will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on May 13 as a part of his 14-city tour throughout the U.S.

The tour marks McCartney's first time hosting live shows since 2019.



The announcement comes after the success of The Beatles' "Get Back" documentary.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 25.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeles countyinglewoodbeatlesconcertlive musicentertainmentdocumentarypaul mccartneymusiclos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CONCERT
Super Bowl halftime show brought all the hip-hop heat
Shaq's 'Fun House' draws big crowd in LA with Lil Wayne headlining
Exhibit celebrates most iconic Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner
TOP STORIES
LAUSD to lift outdoor mask mandate for students, staff Tuesday
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
Newsom backs bill that allows citizens to enforce weapons ban
Japan's government honors ABC7's David Ono for decades of storytelling
Protesters call for ending LA County's indoor mask mandate
Body of actress found days after she went missing in East Hollywood
Judge sentences ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Show More
Video shows minivan smash into parked car, narrowly hit trooper
Researchers find rare 'ghost shark' off New Zealand coast
US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports
Family that died in CA mountains made desperate plea for help
UCLA fraternity sends message to baby awaiting heart transplant
More TOP STORIES News