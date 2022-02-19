Paul McCartney to perform at SoFi Stadium for 2022 'Got Back' tour

GOT BACK. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022



“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you.

Well, I got back!” - Paul



INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Paul McCartney is heading out on the road this spring for his "Got Back" concert tour, which includes a stop in Los Angeles.The former Beatle will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on May 13 as a part of his 14-city tour throughout the U.S.The tour marks McCartney's first time hosting live shows since 2019.The announcement comes after the success of The Beatles' "Get Back" documentary.Tickets go on sale Feb. 25.