Paul McCartney to perform at SoFi Stadium for 2022 'Got Back' tour

The former Beatle will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on May 13 as a part of his 14-city tour throughout the U.S.
The tour marks McCartney's first time hosting live shows since 2019.
GOT BACK. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 18, 2022
“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you.
Well, I got back!” - Paul
More info: https://t.co/KhK4WK8Wlr #PaulMcCartneyGotBack pic.twitter.com/106IYKd4fz
The announcement comes after the success of The Beatles' "Get Back" documentary.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 25.