Grammy winning composer David Foster plans all-star musical 75th birthday bash at Hollywood Bowl

16-time Grammy winner David Foster is busy putting together a one-night-only event. This fall, he'll be celebrating his 75th birthday with some of his famous friends and a special concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

David Foster can count "singing" as one of his skills... But if you ask the celebrated composer and famed music producer what he really does, he brings it much more down-to-earth.

"I just like to say that I am actually just a piano player and I think I maximize what a piano player can do, is what I feel like," said Foster.

Foster is getting ready to play his piano at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate his 75th birthday. His singer wife, Katharine McPhee and some famous friends will be joining him for this once in a lifetime concert, including many he's worked with over the years... like Josh Groban.

"There's at least four names on the that list that could fill the Hollywood Bowl themselves, let alone with the four of them. You know, when you talk about Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli and Michael Bublé and Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, I think has filled The Bowl, Charlie Puth. They're just amazing artists," said Foster.

Foster says he wants the night to be a celebration, just not for him! No birthday cake necessary!

"I just want people to enjoy great music that I've had a hand in. And that would just definitely suffice. And that's not just hyperbole, you know? That's for real," said Foster.

Over the years, Foster has worked with some greats: Celine Dion...Whitney Houston... Natalie Cole. And for fans of "St. Elmo's Fire," he wrote the film's love theme.

Tickets for Foster's show go on sale Friday, June 28, with the big night set for November 3rd. He says music fans can expect a nice, easy evening.

"I think you're absolutely right and it's iconic, as we said, and I'd be in the audience if I didn't want to be up there trying to make sure that it can be the best show possible," said Foster.

Foster is already at work on the show. He expects some magic to happen on that famous stage.