Paul Smith's iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue vandalized

LA’s famed Pink Wall is no longer just pink. Someone painted “Go ***k your selfie” on it overnight. Is it graffiti or a deeper statement? Hmmm... #pinkwall #selfie #vandalism #graffiti pic.twitter.com/589x1XXzHg — Rob Hayes (@abc7robhayes) September 12, 2018

The iconic pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue got a brand new look for Pride Month.

The iconic pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue has been vandalized with obscene graffiti.The selfie-friendly wall, which is located at 8221 Melrose Ave., is ubiquitous on social media. Wednesday, it was the scene of some vulgar graffiti.The normally pristine pink wall was scrawled with this spray-painted message: "Go f--- ur selfie." The word "thrash" was also spray-painted along the bottom.