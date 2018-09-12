Paul Smith's iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue vandalized

Vandals targeted the pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue. (Dan LeRoy)

LOS ANGELES --
The iconic pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue has been vandalized with obscene graffiti.

The selfie-friendly wall, which is located at 8221 Melrose Ave., is ubiquitous on social media. Wednesday, it was the scene of some vulgar graffiti.


The normally pristine pink wall was scrawled with this spray-painted message: "Go f--- ur selfie." The word "thrash" was also spray-painted along the bottom.

MORE: Iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue gets rainbow makeover for Pride Month
The iconic pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue got a brand new look for Pride Month.

