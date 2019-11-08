PCH reopens in Malibu after collision leaves teenage girl dead

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenage girl was killed in a head-on collision in Malibu, prompting all lanes of Pacific Coast Highway to close for several hours Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Tuna Canyon Road around 6 a.m., according to Caltrans.

PCH reopened between Tuna Canyon Road and Topanga Canyon Boulevard just before noon, California Highway Patrol said.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:30 a.m., where both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
