Pea Soup Andersen's temporarily closed during renovation

The eatery, famous for its split pea soup, is temporarily closed while it receives a facelift.

BUELLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- If you've traveled up and down the California coast, you've likely eaten at - or at least have seen - the nearly century-old landmark Pea Soup Andersen's restaurant in Buellton.

Workers at the second Andersen's restaurant in Santa Nella, further inland near the 5 Freeway, say the renovation could take a year.